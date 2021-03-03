Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

