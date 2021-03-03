Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

VVNT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

VVNT opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $1,127,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

