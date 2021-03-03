Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of VST opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Vistra by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Vistra by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 64,172 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Vistra by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

