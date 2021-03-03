VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 million, a P/E ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

