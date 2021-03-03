Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.34. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 12,112 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 35.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.