Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $15.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.78. 218,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,704. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,089 shares of company stock worth $3,246,237. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

