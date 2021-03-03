Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNHAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GNHAF stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $193.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.90.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

