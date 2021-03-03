Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

