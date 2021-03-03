Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

