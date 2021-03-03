Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,427 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $612,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $6,643,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

