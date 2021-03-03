Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Inseego by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

