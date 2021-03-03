Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,583 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 84.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AROC. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

