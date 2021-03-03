Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,435 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iStar by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iStar by 210.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iStar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAR opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of iStar in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

