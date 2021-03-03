Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,871 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 573,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 124,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,256 shares of company stock worth $15,021,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

