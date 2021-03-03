Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $803.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

