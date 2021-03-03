Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,646 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,439. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

