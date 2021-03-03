Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 823 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

