Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to post sales of $85.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. Vicor reported sales of $63.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $377.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.49 million to $380.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 546.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24. Vicor has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $104.68.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,336. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after acquiring an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $5,933,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Vicor by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 112,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

