ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $46.00 at Cowen

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of VIAC opened at $68.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $69.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. KBC Group NV grew its position in ViacomCBS by 283.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 242,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 178,991 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 7.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 264.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

