Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.89 Million

Brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce sales of $318.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.78 million. Verso posted sales of $587.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verso.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Verso by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

