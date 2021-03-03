Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $166.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

