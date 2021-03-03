VeriCoin Market Cap Hits $2.65 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $513,785.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,990.36 or 0.99993472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00095862 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,501,988 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

