Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OEZVY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 701. Verbund has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

