Vera Bradley (VRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $327.46 million, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $417,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,343 shares of company stock worth $9,838,105. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.