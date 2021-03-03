Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $2.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Venator Materials stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $423.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

