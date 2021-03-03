Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading 12.9% Higher

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price traded up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.58. 6,605,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,652,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.