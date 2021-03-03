Velas (VLX) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $86.14 million and $1.70 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Velas token can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

