Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $21.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.30. 94,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,483. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.