Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 4,750 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $113,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,360.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $120,032.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

