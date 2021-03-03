VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 173.6% in February

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the January 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJK. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,000.

