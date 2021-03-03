Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,533,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,083,000 after acquiring an additional 54,571 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $332.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.