Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.49 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,037.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,695 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $42,849,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

