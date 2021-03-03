Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Azul were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZUL stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZUL. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

