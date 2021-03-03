Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of SunPower worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. KBC Group NV grew its stake in SunPower by 26.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 63,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SunPower by 75.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 27.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

