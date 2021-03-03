Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 8,715 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 135,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 80,520 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

PEAK opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

