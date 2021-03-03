Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.60

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 6013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

