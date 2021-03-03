Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Valvoline by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Valvoline by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.62.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

