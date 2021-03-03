Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Insider Matthew A. Oakeshott Acquires 20,000 Shares

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) insider Matthew A. Oakeshott bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

VIP opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.68. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.15%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.