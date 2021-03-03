Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stake Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

