Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stake Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 158,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

