Valeo’s (VLEEY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. Valeo has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

