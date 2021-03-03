Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 184.6% in February

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

