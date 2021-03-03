Utrust Price Hits $0.33 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Utrust has a total market cap of $148.40 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00812088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00029590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00046889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

UTK is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

