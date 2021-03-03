USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 59,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:USDP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 35,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,693. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,554.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in USD Partners by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in USD Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

