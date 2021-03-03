US Bancorp DE Purchases 259 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,461,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

