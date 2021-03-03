US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $490.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.