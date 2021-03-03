US Bancorp DE Buys 6,012 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,777,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,883,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 21.8% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 598,756 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

