Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 76,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,531. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.