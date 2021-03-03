Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 6,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.