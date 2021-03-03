Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.083-1.094 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNIT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

